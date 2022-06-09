Business Infographic Six items with export turnover exceeding 5 billion USD in 5 months of 2022 As many as 26 export commodities posted turnover of more than 1 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, accounting for 89.6 percent of Vietnam’s export turnover. Of them, six items enjoyed turnover exceeding 5 billion USD, making up 62.3 percent.

Business EU Delegation to Vietnam explores investment opportunities in Binh Duong Ambassador Pier Giorgio Aliberti, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Vietnam, on June 9 had a working session with representatives of the People's Committee of Binh Duong to discuss investment opportunities in the southern province, especially in hi-technology and green industry development and environmental protection.

Business Vietnam-Laos trade turnover on the rise Trade revenue between Vietnam and Laos in the first five months of this year stood at 690.6 million USD, up 21 percent year-on-year.

Business Int’l exhibitions on telecom, electronic products and film begin in HCM City The international trade show on information technology, telecommunication and electronic products (ICT COMM) and the International Exhibition of Film and Television Technology (Telefilm Vietnam) opened on June 9 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre.