Top legislator urges NA deputies to play active role in COVID-19 combat
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on April 1 sent a letter to NA deputies, asking them to carry forward their wisdom, enthusiasm and responsibility to stand side by side with the people, authorities and Party organisations at all levels in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deputies should promptly encourage voters and people to respond and seriously observe countermeasures, while presenting their aspirations as well as difficulties facing people and businesses during the combat to authorised agencies for settlement, the top legislator said.
The NA Standing Committee and agencies, along with the delegations of NA deputies, have adjusted their working plans and methods to meet the urgent requirements of the situation and suspended unnecessary meetings and inspections in ministries, agencies and localities, according to the NA Chairwoman.
The committee is ready to fulfill the tasks defined in the Constitution and law to, together with the Government, issue essential decisions and policies for the epidemic combat in a timely manner, she added.
On this occasion, she shared difficulties and hardships of frontline COVID-19 fighters, including NA deputies, and thanked them for their contributions to the combat.
Ngan expressed her hope that with their great efforts and high sense of responsibility, the deputies will significantly contribute to battling the pandemic./.