Top legislator visits Air Force - Air Defence Service
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan paid a working visit to the Air Force - Air Defence Service in Hanoi on July 1.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan pays a working visit to the Air Force - Air Defence Service in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
She said the Party and State always pay great attention to the army in general and the Air Force - Air Defence Service in particular.
The legislature has passed a number of laws relating to defence and security to institutionalise the Party’s policies and guidelines on the defence work and create a legal corridor for the military and the service to better implement their political missions and national defence.
She asked the service to continue strengthening solidarity with people and actively participating in socio-economic development programmes, including poverty reduction and new-style rural building.
The national building and development task in the coming time will become heavier due to the complicated developments of COVID-19 in other countries, as well as the fiercer competition between powers and non-traditional security threats, she reminded./.