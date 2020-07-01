Politics PM approves plan for execution of Hague Convention on Taking of Evidence Abroad The Prime Minister has approved a plan for the execution of the 1970 Hague Convention on the Taking of Evidence Abroad in Civil and Commercial Matters in Vietnam.

Politics Congratulations to Canada on national day Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on July 1 sent a message of congratulations to Canadian Governor-General Julie Payette on the occasion of the 153rd anniversary of the Canada Day or the national day of the country (July 1, 1867-2020).

Politics Vietnamese Embassy presents face masks to Washington D.C. The Embassy of Vietnam in the US handed over 3,500 Made-in-Vietnam face masks to authorities in Washington D.C. on June 30 to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.