Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (first from left) visits the Zhongguancun Exhibition Centre (Source: VNA)

– Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited Zhongguancun Exhibition Centre in Beijing on July 12, as part of her official visit to China.The exhibition centre is showcasing 340 advanced and outstanding innovation achievements of over 170 enterprises in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), printed circuit board, Big Data, cyber security, biology, healthcare, smart traffic, and new energy.The Vietnamese top legislator visited booths displaying technologies and products related to clean energy, medical equipment and hi-tech agriculture, where robot Kang Li You Lan welcomed the Vietnamese delegation and wished Chairwoman Ngan’s official visit to China a success in Vietnamese language.Covering a total area of 59,000sq.m, the centre is China’s first hi-tech park, with the aim of developing a high-quality economy. At the centre, around 100 start-up companies are born each day.-VNA