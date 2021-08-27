Society Vietnam elected to UPU Postal Operations Council Vietnam was elected as a member of the Postal Operations Council (POC) of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) for the 2022-2025 term at the 27th UPU Congress which was held in both in-person and online formats in Abidjan, the Ivory Coast, from August 9-27.

Society Hanoi students to start school year with virtual ceremony on September 5 Students across Hanoi will celebrate the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year with a virtual ceremony, to be broadcast live on the TV and radio channels of Hanoi, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 in the city.