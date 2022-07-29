Top legislator works with Law Building Research Institute

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh had a meeting with leaders of the Law Building Research Institute in Hanoi on July 29 to gather their ideas on the implementation of the NA's law and ordinance building programme for 2023 and the adjustments to the programme in 2022 as well as a number of bills that will be debated at the NA's fourth session.