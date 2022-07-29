Top legislator works with Law Building Research Institute
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh had a meeting with leaders of the Law Building Research Institute in Hanoi on July 29 to gather their ideas on the implementation of the NA's law and ordinance building programme for 2023 and the adjustments to the programme in 2022 as well as a number of bills that will be debated at the NA's fourth session.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)
NA Chairman Hue said that in the fourth session, the NA will discuss six bills that were debated for the first time in the third session, along with seven others, including tough ones such as the revised Land Law, and laws that are expected to be adopted at the session such as the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (revised).
The NA leader asked the institute, run by the NA Standing Committee, to provide scientific information and arguments on these bills.
At the same time, he requested the institute to give ideas on the amendments to the regulations for NA sessions, the adjustments of the NA Standing Committee’s resolution on the administrative unit classification, and the criteria for urban and rural administrative units.
The top legislator also expressed his hope to receive advise on a number of bills such as the Petroleum Law (revised); the Law on Amendments and supplements to a Number of Articles of the Law on Radio Frequency; the Law on Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level; the Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control (revised); the Law on Money Laundering Prevention and Control (revised); and the Law on Electronic Transactions (revised).
He asked the institute to promptly organise conferences, seminars and consultations with experts to collect ideas on the bills that will be debated at the fourth session of the NA./.