Top legislator wraps up successful visits to Cambodia, Philippines, attendance in AIPA-43
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Hanoi on November 25 afternoon, wrapping up an official visit to Cambodia, the attendance in the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43), and an official trip to the Philippines from November 19 to 25.
In Cambodia and the Philippines, Chairman Hue held talks with the top leaders of the two countries’ legislative bodies; made courtesy calls on King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk of Cambodia; met with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Deputy PM and Chairwoman of the Cambodia - Vietnam Friendship Association Men Sam An; and met with Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte. He visited Kampong Thom province of Cambodia and received leaders of some localities of Cambodia and the Philippines.
The NA leader also met with executives of some Philippine enterprises doing business in Vietnam and attended a bilateral investment and trade forum. Besides, he visited the Vietnamese embassies in Cambodia and the Philippines and talked to representatives of the Vietnamese community in Cambodia.
The visit to Cambodia was the first to this country by Hue as NA Chairman and also among activities in the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 and in celebration of the 55th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.
Parliamentary leaders of Vietnam and Cambodia discussed many cooperation aspects, signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two parliaments, and witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the secretariats of their NAs.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attends a session of AIPA-43 in Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)In Cambodia, Chairman Hue took part in AIPA-43 and delivered an important speech. On the sidelines of this event, he had bilateral meetings with parliamentary leaders of some AIPA members and observer countries.
The Vietnamese delegation’s participation in AIPA-43 aimed to continue implementing the policy of proactively, actively, comprehensively, and intensively integrating into the world and elevating multilateral diplomacy; and join hands with other AIPA member parliaments to strengthen ASEAN’s solidarity and centrality while enhancing AIPA’s relations with partners, thereby contributing to the ASEAN Community building and promoting regional peace, cooperation, and development.
Meanwhile, the official visit to the Philippines from November 23 to 25 was the first to the archipelago nation by a key leader of Vietnam in 2022 and by an NA leader of Vietnam after 16 years. It was also one of the first trip by a foreign parliamentary leader to the Philippines after this country successfully held the general elections in May 2022 and elected new leaders of its House of Representatives and Senate in July.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue meets Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos in Manila on November 23. (Photo: VNA)Aside from working to intensify cooperation between the two countries’ legislatures, Hue and senior leaders of the Philippines also discussed measures for augmenting multifaceted ties to help bolster the Vietnam - Philippines strategic partnership.
Notably, both the House of Representatives and Senate of the Philippines issued resolutions affirming the enhancement of relations between the countries’ legislative bodies, with the host nation setting up the Philippine-Vietnam Parliamentarians Friendship Society.
Following the trips, Chairman Hue sent letters expressing his thanks to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, PM Samdech Techo Hun Sen, President of the NA Samdech Heng Samrin, President of the Senate Samdech Say Chhum, and congratulating Cambodia on the successful AIPA-43.
He also sent thank-you letters to Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, President of the Senate Juan Miguel Zubiri, Speaker of the House of Representatives Martin Romualdez, and Vice President Sara Duterte./.