Politics Da Nang, US hope for increased cooperation Da Nang is looking towards building itself into a financial hub in the central region and a duty-free zone, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang told US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Susan Burns during a reception on November 25.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Congratulations to newly-appointed Prime Minister of Malaysia Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 25 sent a message of congratulations to Anwar Ibrahim on his appointment as Prime Minister of Malaysia