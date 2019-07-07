National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Source: VNA)

– The official visit to China by National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan from July 8-12 will help consolidate political trust and develop the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Dang Minh Khoi said.The ambassador made the statement in his interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the visit, which will be made at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Li Zhanshu.The trip, the first to China by Ngan as the head of the legislature, will show the increasingly important role of the NA’s foreign affairs, Khoi said, adding that the Chinese side has repeatedly emphasised that they attach importance to the visit.The ambassador noted that the visit demonstrates the importance of the NA’s external relations as a pillar of Vietnam’s diplomacy. He said cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the National People’s Congress of China is an important channel to intensify mutual political trust and understanding.According to him, during the visit, NA Chairwoman Ngan will hold talks and meetings with leaders of the Chinese Party, Government and National People’s Congress to discuss major orientations and specific measures to bolster bilateral collaboration in all fields.A highlight during the top legislator’s visit is the Vietnamese Culture Day in China.Ngan is also scheduled to meet leaders of leading Chinese enterprises which are interested in expanding cooperation with Vietnam, and meet representatives from the Vietnamese community in China.The relationship between the two legislative bodies has been strengthened over the years, with the exchange of many high-level visits in the past five years, including those made by Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung in December 2015, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhang Dejiang in November 2016, and Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Do Ba Ty in December 2017. Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the NPC of China Chen Zhu attended the 26th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-26) in Hanoi in January last year.The Vietnamese NA and the NPC of China are also effectively implementing their cooperation agreement signed in 2015.-VNA