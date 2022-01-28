Society Over 75 percent of students to return to school ater Tet More than 17.12 million, or 75.71 percent of the total pupils and students nationwide, are likely to return to school for face-to-face learning from February 7 after Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Society G4 Ambassadors spread messages about gender equality in Vietnam On the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet), Ambassadors to Vietnam of the G4 countries, namely New Zealand, Canada, Norway and Switzerland, have visited Hope Box, a shelter for victims of gender-based violence, in Hanoi.

Society Experts warn about consequences of prolonged school shutdowns Most localities nationwide are planning to resume in-person learning after the Lunar New Year holiday, a necessary move to avoid consequences of prolonged school shutdowns which would affect an entire generation for many decades to come, many experts said.

Society Hanoi prepares for welcoming students back school Preparations for ensuring safety of 7-12th grade students when they return to schools in Hanoi following the Lunar New Year festival are underway, which are welcomed by both teachers and parents.