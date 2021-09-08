Politics NA Chairman receives IPU Secretary General National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin Chungong on September 7 during his trip to attend the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments (WCSP5) in Vienna, Austria.

Politics Vietnam receives more congratulations on National Day The General Secretary of the Communist Party of Argentina and other foreign leaders have extended congratulations to Vietnamese leaders on the occasion of the 76th National Day (September 2).

Politics NA Chairman attends opening of WCSP5 A Vietnamese delegation led by Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue attended the opening ceremony of the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) in the capital city of Austria, Vienna, on September 7.

Politics Vietnam, Singapore eye stronger cooperation in different spheres Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on September 7 said the two countries should strengthen cooperation in politics, economy, trade, investment and education-training to promote their strategic partnership.