Top legislator’s tour to Europe, Belgium create new momentum for bilateral ties: diplomat
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s visit to Europe and Belgium on September 8-9 will create a new impetus to push bilateral relations to a new height, especially in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic is hampering high-level delegation exchanges, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and head of Vietnam’s delegation to the EU Nguyen Van Thao.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (C) attends opening ceremony of the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Vienna (Photo: VNA)
Thao affirmed that the EU is a very important partner of Vietnam in all fields, with the two sides establishing diplomatic relations 50 years ago and having achieved many encouraging achievements, reflected through the signing of the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA), the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and eight dialogue frameworks between the two sides.
The EU has only inked FTAs with four partners, namely Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore and Vietnam, of which only Vietnam is a developing country, he said, stressing that this shows the EU attaches great importance to Vietnam's role in the region, and Vietnam also affirms that the EU is a comprehensive partner with great potential for development and cooperation.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and head of Vietnam’s delegation to the EU Nguyen Van Thao (Photo: VNA)Regarding the Vietnam-Belgium relations, the diplomat said that Vietnam is also an important partner of Begium as the two countries set up strategic partnership in agriculture – the field that has great contributions to their development.
“Therefore, we need to take measures to promote the relationship with Belgium in a more substantive and effective manner for both sides,” stated Thao.
Belgium is one of the leading European countries in renewable energy, green energy and sustainable development, and has strengths in logistics, transportation and accreditation. Therefore, cooperating with the country, Vietnam can go on the right track towards the development of renewable energy, green energy and sustainable development, and can step up exports, he added./.