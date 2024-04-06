Politics Vietnam condemns attack on Iranian embassy in Syria Vietnam condemns the attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria. All the buildings of diplomatic representative and consular offices must be respected and protected according to international law.

Politics Delegations extend greetings to Cambodia on Chol Chnam Thmey Several Vietnamese delegations have visited and extended greetings to Cambodia ministries, sectors and localities on the occasion of traditional New Year Chol Chnam Thmey, which falls in mid-April.

Politics Deputy Foreign Minister works with associations in Japan Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang had working sessions with the Association of Nikkei & Japanese Abroad and the Vietnamese Business Association in Japan (VJBA) in Tokyo on April 4.

Politics Party leader of Vietnam extends New Year greetings to Laos, Cambodia On the occasion of the Bunpimay Festival of Laos and the Chol Chnam Thmay Festival of Cambodia, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong has sent letters and flowers of greetings to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, and President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and President of the Cambodian Senate Hun Sen.