Politics Vietnam's overseas representative agencies to step up economic diplomacy The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a hybrid conference with overseas representative agencies of Vietnam on November 28 with a view to promoting economic diplomacy.

Politics NA Vice Chairman pays working visit to Egypt A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) led by its Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai paid a working visit to Egypt from November 25-29.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 29 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman's Australia, New Zealand visits to propel ties with strategic partners A high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly, led by its Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, will pay official visits to Australia and New Zealand from November 30 to December 7 at the invitations of Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Milton Dick, President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines and Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Adrian Rurawhe.