Politics NA Chairwoman arrives in Kazan, begining Russia visit National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan arrived in Kazan city, the Republic of Tatarstan, on December 8 afternoon, beginning her official visit to Russia at the invitation of at Chairwoman of the Federation Council V. Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma of Russia V. Volodin.

Politics Vietnam, Tanzania aim to forge cooperation across spheres Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, has suggested orientations and measures to promote traditional solidarity between the CPV and the Revolutionary Party of Tanzania (CCM) as well as between the two countries.

Politics NA Chairwoman leaves Hanoi for Russia, Belarus visits Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese NA left Hanoi on December 8 for official visits to Russia and Belarus.

Politics Armed forces of Vietnamese, Cambodian localities step up ties The Military Command of Vietnam’s Central Highlands province of Dak Nong and the military sub-region of Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province held talks on December 6 to review their cooperation in 2019 and put forth joint activities in the time ahead.