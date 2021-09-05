Politics Vietnam hopes to receive more US support in COVID-19 combat: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 4 called on the US to continue helping Vietnam in COVID-19 prevention and control through suitable forms, especially in implementing the vaccine strategy.

Politics Vietnam’s National Day marked in Ukraine The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine held a ceremony in Kyiv on September 2 marking the 76th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day.

Politics Vietnam, Russia facilitate bilateral defence cooperation: Minister The Vietnam – Russia defence relations and military-technical cooperation have always been supported and facilitated by leaders of the two countries to be expanded and deepened across fields, stated Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang on September 4.

Politics WCSP5: Vietnamese NA joins hands to cope with global challenges A high-ranking Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) delegation led by Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP 5) in Austria from September 5-7.