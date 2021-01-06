Top priority given to preparations for 13th National Party Congress: Official
The organising sub-committee of the 13th National Party Congress convened its sixth meeting in Hanoi on January 6 under the chair of Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong.
Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, speaks at the meeting in Hanoi on January 6 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The organising sub-committee of the 13th National Party Congress convened its sixth meeting in Hanoi on January 6 under the chair of Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong.
Participants listened to a report on the preparations for the 13th National Party Congress, scheduled to take place in Hanoi from January 25 to February 2, as well as key tasks from now until that time.
Vuong, who is also head of the organising sub-committee, highly valued the proactiveness, efforts, and high sense of responsibility of related agencies and units in preparing for the national event.
He requested their leaders and the sub-committee’s members to review the jobs that must be completed between now and the time the congress is held.
They need to give the top priority to ensuring that the preparations for the congress will be carried out on schedule, thereby contributing to the success of the event, the official said, asking them to further bring into play their proactiveness, enhance coordination with each other, and conduct frequent examination./.