Politics Commission to ensure 13th National Party Congress’s press centre runs smoothly Ensuring smooth operations of the 13th National Party Congress’s press centre and the information provision for foreign media are among the tasks the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education has been told to fulfil between now and the time the congress takes place, in late January.

Politics Session highlights special links between Vietnamese, Lao armies The Lao Embassy in Vietnam, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, and the Vietnam - Laos Friendship Association had a working session with the Hanoi Capital High Command on January 4.

Politics Congratulations to Myanmar over Independence Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to President of Myanmar U Win Myint on the occasion of Myanmar’s 73rd Independence Day (January 4, 1948-2021).

Politics Top legislator attends celebrations of 75 years of first NA election in Can Tho National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a meeting on January 4 held by the NA delegation from the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the first NA general election (January 6, 1946).