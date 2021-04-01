Top Thai Brands 2021 underway in Hanoi
A trade fair is underway at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre from April 1 to 4 showcasing high-quality products and services made by top brands from Thailand.
Top Thai Brands Hanoi 2021 is underway at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre from April 1 to 4 showcasing Thailand's high-quality products and services. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A trade fair is underway at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre from April 1 to 4 showcasing high-quality products and services made by top brands from Thailand.
Co-held by the Department of International Trade Promotion under Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce and the Office of Commercial Affairs at the Thai Embassy in Hanoi, Top Thai Brands Hanoi 2021 is exhibiting a wide range of products, from food and beverages, home appliances and household products, apparel, and fashion accessories to beauty and health care products, souvenirs, and travel services.
In her remarks at the opening ceremony, Morakot Janemathukorn from the Thai Embassy said the trade fair is being held on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Vietnam - Thailand diplomatic ties. This year’s holding aims to further strengthen the two countries’ economic relations, bringing benefits and prosperity to both sides and their people.
Vietnam - Thailand trade grew at an average pace of 7.3 percent each year in 2015-2020. Despite the impact of COVID-19 last year, bilateral trade reached nearly 16 billion USD, accounting for 30 percent of Vietnam’s total trade with ASEAN member states.
Pannakarn Jiamsuchon, Minister Counsellor at the Thai Embassy in Hanoi, said that as cross-border travel restrictions remain in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Thai Department of International Trade Promotion came up with an idea that enables the trade fair to be held in Vietnam without the presence of Thai representatives. Instead, Thai businesses can send their products for exhibit in Vietnam.
If Vietnamese importers see something they are interested in, they can contact Thai partners online, she said.
During the four-day fair, visitors are given a chance to experience Thai culture such as the traditional Songkran festival and Thai boxing, and the country’s cuisine./.