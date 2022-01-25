Politics Vietnam, Venezuela localities seek to bolster cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Le Viet Duyen paid a working visit on January 21-22 to the Guarica state of Venezuela to strengthen cooperation between localities of the two countries, especially promoting agricultural projects and other potential initiatives.

Politics Vietnam strengthens ties with Ukrainian friends Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach hosted a reception on January 24 for several guests who came to extend congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Ukraine diplomatic ties.

Politics Teleconference marks 72nd anniversary of Vietnam-Russia diplomatic ties The Committee for External Relations of Russia’s Saint Petersburg city chaired a teleconference on January 24 on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of Vietnam-Russia diplomatic ties.

Politics Vietnam professional in managing COVID-19 response: Israeli Ambassador During an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the cusp of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, Ambassador of Israel to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar spoke highly of Vietnam’s successful response to COVID-19, adding that he was also impressed to see the significant growth in trade volumes between the two countries over the last two years despite the pandemic.