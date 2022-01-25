Top Vietnamese, Chinese leaders exchange Lunar New Year greetings
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Chinese Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping exchanged their letters of Lunar New Year greetings on January 25.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (left) and Chinese Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Chinese Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping exchanged their letters of Lunar New Year greetings on January 25.
In the letters, they stressed the important meaning of 2021 to both parties and nations, as Vietnam successfully organised the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and China celebrated the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China.
Looking forward to 2022, the top leaders agreed to maintain regular exchanges, and orient further developments of the Vietnam - China relations in the spirit of neighbourliness, friendship, comradeship and partnership.
They requested Vietnamese and Chinese ministries, sectors and localities to seriously implement the nations’ high-level common perceptions; bolster practical economic, trade, and investment cooperation; diversely promote people-to-people exchanges; and tightly collaborate in disease prevention and control.
The leaders also ordered good control and tackling of differences between the sides based on peaceful negotiations in line with international law, helping develop the Vietnam-China relations of neighbourliness, friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in a healthy and sustainable manner, serving fundamental and long-term interests of the two parties, countries and peoples, for peace, stability, cooperation and prosperity in the region and the world over.
They wished Vietnamese and Chinese parties, states, and peoples a peaceful, happy, and successful New Year of the Tiger./.