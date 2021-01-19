Politics Infographic Second Party Congress leads nation in resistance, national construction The second National Party Congress passed a resolution to operate the Party in a public way and renamed it “the Vietnam Workers’ Party”. The event was a new step forward of the Party, which led the whole nation in resistance and national construction.

Politics Second Congress: Party pushes forward revolution The second National Party Congress took place from February 11 to 19, 1951 in Vinh Quang commune, Chiem Hoa district, Tuyen Quang province.

Politics Diplomatic corps, int’l organisations informed about 13th National Party Congress The diplomatic corps and representatives of international organisations in Vietnam are invited to attend the opening and closing sessions of the upcoming 13th National Party Congress, which is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from January 25 to February 2, heard a meeting on January 18.

Politics Preparations underway for upcoming elections Joint efforts have been made to prepare for the upcoming elections, heard a meeting of the National Election Council (NEC) in Hanoi on January 18.