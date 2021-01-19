Top Vietnamese leader congratulates new President of Kyrgyzstan
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on January 19 sent a message of congratulations to Sadyr Japarov on his election as President of Kyrgyzstan.
Sadyr Japarov, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, won the presidential election held on January 10.
Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan set up diplomatic ties on June 4, 1992./.