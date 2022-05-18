Top Vietnamese legislator’s official visit to Laos a success: Lao NA Vice President
Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Laos from May 15-17 at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Xaysomphone Phomvihane has wrapped off successfully, said Permanent Vice President of the Lao NA Sounthone Sayachac.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue presents gifts to outstanding students at Ethnic Minority Boarding School in Champasak province of Laos on May 17. (Photo: VNA)
Interviewed by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondents in Vientiane on May 18, Sounthone said the visit was the first made by Hue after taking office. It took place in the context of the Vietnam-Laos Year of Solidarity and Friendship 2022, which marks the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.
During the trip, the top legislators of Vietnam and Laos held talks to review cooperation between the two NAs, particularly the implementation of their collaboration pact signed in 2017. The leaders also put forth orientations for collaboration in the time to come and signed a new cooperation agreement.
She said a highlight of the visit was the two NA leaders’ participation in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Park in Vientiane, a project that has been prepared for years.
The leaders also co-chaired a workshop between the two NAs on policies and mechanisms for post-COVID-19-pandemic recovery, Sounthone said, adding that its outcomes will result in practical efforts.
Hue also paid courtesy calls to General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Phakham Viphanvan, and former leaders of Laos.
Sounthone said these activities demonstrated the close and special ties between the two nations, which remain unchanged despite global changes.
Concluding the interview, she expressed her belief that Hue’s official trip made a significant contribution to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam./.