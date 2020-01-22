Vietnamese player Grandmaster Le Quang Liem (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese player Grandmaster Le Quang Liem will compete with arch rivals at the Gibraltar International Chess Festival.The strongest and best-organised event of its kind in the world will attract the participation of nearly 500 players from more than 50 countries in various categories (masters, challengers and amateurs).The Ho Chi Minh City-born player will compete in the masters category.Among the stars coming to the event are joint top seeds Maxine Vachier-Lagrave of France, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azebaijan, Wang Hao of China, Veselin Aleksandrov Topalov of Bulgaria as well as legends like British Michael Adams and Ukrainian Vassily Ivanchuk.The 10-round Swiss event will offer a top prize of 30,000 pounds (39,000 USD) for the winner of the masters division.The event has been voted the best open tournament for a number of years, being held at the idyllic location of the Caleta Hotel overlooking the Mediterranean Sea until January 31./.