Welcoming the speaker to Vietnam on the first days of 2023, the Vietnamese legislative leader expressed his belief that this visit will contribute to strengthening the relations of the two countries, including the two parliaments.

The leaders reached a consensus on soon achieving the goal of raising two-way trade to 100 billion USD by 2023 and 150 billion USD by 2030.

The two sides also agreed to regularly exchange information to remove problems related to visas and work permits in order to create the most favourable conditions for the two peoples.

The two sides were unanimous in maintaining coordination in effectively implementing the cooperation agreements signed by the two legislative bodies in 2013.

The two National Assemblies will continue strengthening coordination and mutual support at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums./.

VNA