Top Vietnamese runner makes history at SEA Games 32
Vietnamese athlete Nguyen Thi Oanh made history at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia after winning two gold medals in the women’s 1,500 metre run and 3,000 metre hurdles within more than 30 minutes. She then earned two more golds in the 5,000 metre and 10,000 metre events.
-
Nguyen Thi Oanh (second from left) at the starting line of the women’s 10,000 metre race (Photo: VNA)
-
Oanh continues to shine with her fourth gold after finishing the women’s 10,000 metre race in a time of 35 minutes, 11.53 seconds. Earlier, she bags three golds in the women’s 5,000 metre run, 1,500 metre run, and 3,000 metre hurdles. (Photo: VNA)
-
Oanh wins the women’s 10,000 metre run on May 12. (Photo: VNA)
-
She showcases her extraordinary performance by crossing the finishing line first in the women’s 10,000 metre run in 35 minutes, 11.53 seconds. (Photo: VNA)
-
Oanh finishes the 3,000 metre hurdles first with a time of 10 minutes, 34.39 seconds. (Photo: VNA)