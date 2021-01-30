Health PM requests stamping out COVID-19 outbreaks before lunar New Year Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked for extra efforts to quickly stamp out new COVID-19 outbreaks before the lunar New Year festival, which falls in mid-February.

Health Vietnam reports 54 more COVID-19 infections, including one imported case Vietnam reported 54 new COVID-19 cases from 6am to 6pm on January 29, including one imported case quarantined upon arrival, announced the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health 53 more COVID-19 cases recorded within community Vietnam reported 53 new COVID-19 cases on January 29, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.