Doctors treating a COVID-19 patient at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Top-level experts on January 30 had an online consultation on the conditions of three serious COVID-19 patients.
The three patients are Patient 1552 and Patient 1553 who are receiving treatments at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ha Noi's Dong Anh district, and Patient 1536 at the Da Nang Lung Hospital.
Patient 1552 was suffering shortness of breath and fever on January 30. After receiving emergency aids, her conditions have become better.
Meanwhile, Patient 1553, a 31-year-old man, showed symptoms of breath shortness and high fever. His conditions have become more stable now.
Patient 1536 has diabetes and high blood pressure for 10 years. Due to the patient’s old age and severe background diseases, the patient is on serious conditions and has to use a ventilator.
At the consultation, participants asked the hospitals to keep a close watch on the three patients, while stressing the significance of applying measures to prevent the spread of the virus./.