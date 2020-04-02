Health Covid-19 cases in Vietnam stand at 218 The Ministry of Health reported six more Covid-19 cases in Vietnam by 7.30 pm on April 1, raising the country’s total to 218.

Health Health Ministry announces official fanpage on local social network The Ministry of Public Health announced on April 1 the launch of a fanpage called “Bo Y Te” (Health Ministry) on Lotus, a Vietnamese social network platform, on March 15, in order to promote recommendations on tackling COVID-19.

Health Two COVID-19 patients in Ninh Thuan now free of coronavirus Two men found to have contracted the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 after a trip to Malaysia have recovered, the General Hospital of the southern central province of Ninh Thuan announced on April 1 morning.