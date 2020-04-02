Total cases of COVID-19 rise to 222 on April 2 morning
The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology reported four new cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 222 as of 6am on April 2.
Taking sample for test at Bach Mai hospital (Photo: VNA)
Patient 219, a 59-year-old woman from Hung Yen province, took care of a family member who was at the same room with patient 133 at Bach Mai hospital in Hanoi from March 16. She took the test on March 25 after learning of COVID-19 cases at the hospital.
The other three patients, numbered from 220 to 222, were found among those under quarantine after returning from abroad.
Except for patient 220 who had a fever and cough, three other patients are in a stable health condition.
Vietnam has enforced nationwide social distancing for 15 days since April 1 with the aim of curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the community. The country has no death from the disease so far./.