Total COVID-19 cases remain at 369
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vietnam remained at 369 as of 6pm on July 10, with no new cases reported over the past 12 hours, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.
Quick test of COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam has recorded no community infection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, for 85 straight days since April 16.
Among the confirmed cases, 229 were imported and quarantined immediately after arrival.
On July 10, three COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, raising the total number of recoveries to 350, while there has been no fatality so far.
Among patients receiving treatment, two have tested negative once and two others negative at least twice.
More than 12,920 people who had close contacts with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine across the country./.