Total number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged at 355
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – No new cases of COVID-19 were reported on July 4, leaving the total number of confirmed cases at 355, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.
This marks the 79th straight day without local community transmission of the coronavirus in the country as of 6pm on July 4. Among the total 355 confirmed cases so far, 215 are imported and quarantined upon arrival.
Up to 340 or 95.8 percent of all infections have recovered, and there are no related deaths.
Most of the 15 remaining patients are in stable condition, with three negative for the coronavirus at least twice.
Meanwhile, 10,621 people are currently in quarantine, including 103 in hospitals, 10,121 in other quarantine facilities, and 397 at home./.