Business HNX’s net revenue surges 32 pct. in 2020 The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX)’s net revenue rose 32 percent to more than 732 billion VND (31.86 million USD) last year, most of which came from securities trading services, its recently-released audited financial statement reveals.

Business Tien Giang develops dragon fruit growing area for export The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, the country's largest fruit production region, has built a 7,400-ha dragon fruit growing area for export in Cho Giao district, according to Secretary of Cho Giao district’s Party Committee Ngo Huu The.

Business Over 3,600 tonnes of fresh lychees shipped to China via Lao Cai’s int’l border gate More than 3,600 tonnes of fresh lychees from the northern provinces of Hai Duong, Bac Giang and Vinh Phuc were exported to China via Lao Cai province’s Kim Thanh II international border gate from May 8 to 24.