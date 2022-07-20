Business Programme boosting e-commerce development in Central Highlands A programme to promote development of e-commerce in the Central Highlands will take place from mid-July to late August, 2022 as part of activities to push the application of e-commerce in Vietnam.

Business Vietsovpetro works to enhance oil recovery factor The Russia-Vietnam oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro is undertaking a series of solutions to increase oil output in the remaining months of the year.

Business Reference exchange rate down 7 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,214 VND/USD on July 20, down 7 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s trade surplus to EU surges by nearly 40% in H1 In the first half of 2022, exports to the EU continued to post growth as Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 15.5 billion USD, up 39% against the same period last year.