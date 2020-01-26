Following a 20-km road leading to the summit Bach Ma (White Horse) Mountain at 1,450 metres, visitors might feel as if they are surfing on clouds. (Photo: VNA)



Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) - Following a 20-km road leading to the summit of central Vietnam's Bach Ma (White Horse) Mountain, at 1,450 metres, visitors might feel as if they are surfing on clouds.



Bach Ma Mountain is part of Bach Ma National Park, 40 kilometres from Hue city.



After buying a ticket at the gate, tourists can rent a car and drive about 20 km to Hai Vong Dai, the highest point on the Bach Ma summit while taking in the view.



The national park has a total area of about 37,500 ha, embracing a diverse landscape, and is host to more than 2,300 plant species and 1,700 animal species. Red-shanked douc langurs, saolas, white pheasants, Fujian cypress, and agarwood are all protected in the forest./.

