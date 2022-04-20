Tour bookings for upcoming holidays surge
As travel demands during the National Liberation Day (April 30) and the May Day (May 1) have surged, many travel firms said that their outbound tours have been fully booked, while those for domestic destinations have also increased strongly.
Phu Quoc has been a "hot" check-in place (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – As travel demands during the National Liberation Day (April 30) and the May Day (May 1) have surged, many travel firms said that their outbound tours have been fully booked, while those for domestic destinations have also increased strongly.
A representative from Saigontourist said that during the holidays, the firm plans to serve 25,000-300,000 tourists.
Meanwhile, Vietravel will provide services to more than 4,000 visitors. So far, its tours have been booked by 60 percent.
Nguyen Nguyet Van Khanh, Vietravel Vice Director for marketing, said that this year, thanks to affordable prices, trips to Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore and Dubai have drawn large crowds of visitors.
Travel demands during the National Liberation Day (April 30) and the May Day (May 1) have surged (Photo: vnexpress.net)Smaller travel firms also said that they have received bookings from 300-600 tourists for the four-day holidays.
Meanwhile, many new services and promotion prgrammes have been launched in Ho Chi Minh City, including a helicopter tour to view the city from the above.
This year, National Reunification Day and the May Day fall on Saturday and Sunday, so workers will have two more days off on the next Monday (May 2) and Tuesday (May 3).
Earlier during the three-day holiday of Hung Kings commemoration earlier in April, the tourism sector served about 3 million domestic travelers, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism./.