Business Vietnamese spices make deep inroads into international market Despite facing stiff competition, Vietnamese spices are increasing their presence in demanding markets around the world as businesses take advantage of free trade agreements and adopt advanced technologies.

Business ADC cable route projected to be operational by 2023 The Asia Direct Cable (ADC) international undersea cable route will be officially put into commercial operation by 2023 after completing the landing, Deputy General Director of Viettel Solutions Doan Dai Phong said on April 19.

Business Experts propose measures to develop a sustainable bond market As the Vietnamese bond market is considered new compared to other countries, with less experience and smaller in size, flaws are inevitable. Therefore, it is necessary to make changes to improve and develop the market.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on April 20 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,107 VND/USD on April 20, up 5 VND from the previous day.