A representative from Saigontourist said during the holidays, the firm plans to serve 25,000-300,000 tourists.



Meanwhile, Vietravel will provide services to more than 4,000 visitors. So far, its tours have been booked by 60 percent.



Thanks to affordable prices, trips to Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore and Dubai have drawn large crowds of visitors.



Smaller travel firms also said that they have received bookings from 300-600 tourists for the four-day holidays.



Meanwhile, many new services and promotion prgrammes have been launched in Ho Chi Minh City, including a helicopter tour.



Earlier during the three-day holiday of Hung Kings commemoration earlier in April, the tourism sector served about 3 million domestic travelers, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism./.

VNA