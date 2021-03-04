Environment Video encourages people to avoid using products from wild animals On the occasion of World Wildlife Day on March 3, the non-governmental organisation Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) launched a short film called “Su lua chon sang suot” (A smart choice), to promote the use of modern medicine instead of the consumption of products from wild animals to treat ailments.

Environment Dead whale washed up on beach in Quang Binh A dead whale weighing about one tonne has been found washed up on a beach in the central province of Quang Binh, a local official said on March 3.

Environment Quang Nam to expand habitat of grey-shanked douc langur Efforts are being made toward a goal of expanding the habitat of the grey-shanked douc langur in central Quang Nam province’s Nui Thanh district to 150ha by 2030.

Environment National park in Kien Giang builds digital map for fighting forest fires The U Minh Thuong National Park in the Mekong Delta’s Kien Giang province has built a digital map on areas at high risk of forest fires in an attempt to prevent and tackle such disasters during the 2020-2021 dry season, Deputy Director of the park Tran Van Thang has said.