Tourism a promising field for Vietnam-RoK post-pandemic cooperation
Tourism cooperation plays an important role in the Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) strategic cooperative partnership, recording sound progress and achievements so far. Surviving negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sector is now considered a promising field for the nations’ increasingly close and effective relations.
The basis for tourism ties between the two countries was formed in 2002 when a government-level cooperation agreement for the sector was signed.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Vietnam-RoK tourism collaboration for 2010-2012 and another on coordination in organising tourism promotion activities in the countries inked 2017 have created a favourable legal corridor for their development of the industry.
Impressive figures despite COVID-19
The RoK is one of the most important markets for Vietnam’s tourism. Before the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, nearly 4.3 million Korean tourists came to Vietnam in 2019, making the East Asian nation the second largest market of the sector for Vietnamese. Meanwhile, the number of Vietnamese people traveling to the RoK increased 2.1 times in the 2016-2019 period, from 251,000 to 523,000.
After Vietnam reopened its door to international travel on March 15 this year, the number of Korean arrivals has increased rapidly to hit 500,000 in the first nine months. Also in the period, 100,000 Vietnamese visited the RoK which reopened its border in June.
In December 2021, during a trip to Seoul, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung affirmed that tourism is one of the key fields of cooperation between the countries, with the RoK being Vietnam's second largest tourism market for many years.
The minister said he hopes that the RoK will become Vietnam's largest tourism market in the future, given the context of an increasing number of Koreans coming to Vietnam for the purposes of travel, work, and residence.
Myriad events following post-pandemic reopening
The year 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (December 22, 1992 – 2022). Among countless celebration activities the sides have planned across fields, those in tourism constitute a significant part. Their works to facilitate and beef up travel has become bustling following their respective reopening after the pandemic.
Following the RoK's reopening of its border, the Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) on June 16 publicised the promotions it planned this year to attract Vietnamese tourists.
The activities included a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) roadshow programme in late June to connect travel agencies of both countries; “Hi Korea” - a tourism campaign on Tiktok to inspire young Vietnamese people to visit the RoK; and “Korea Days in Hanoi” slated for November on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.
The KTO also appointed the rookie boy group BLANK2Y as the honorary ambassador of the RoK’s tourism in Vietnam this year. BLANK2Y, consisting of nine members aged between 18-24 from the RoK, China, and Japan, is set to assume their role in Vietnam for one year from July 9, 2022 to July 8, 2023. During this time, the group is set to accompany the KTO in many tourism promotion activities through K-pop. A highlight in their tenure is to perform at the Korea Days in Hanoi.
KTO Chief Representative in Vietnam Lee Jae-hoon said the organisation always exerts efforts to provide Vietnamese tourists great trips to the RoK, adding that its programmes will help visitors feel welcome and choose the RoK as their first destination after the pandemic.
Most recently, the 2022 Vietnam Tourism and Culture Festival took place in Seoul and Gwangju in the RoK from October 13-19. It is one of the two large-scale festivals organised abroad annually by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to promote the country, people and tourism of Vietnam. At the festival, a seminar was held to promote Vietnamese tourism with the participation of companies, travel agencies and airlines from the two countries.
Also within the framework of the event, Minister Hung had a visit to the RoK and attended many important working sessions to discuss developments in the field of culture, sports and tourism.
Direct air routes launched, resumed to facilitate travel
To better serve the travel demand between the two countries, budget carrier Vietjet Air in July launched direct routes linking Vietnam’s Hanoi, Nha Trang, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City to Busan – a beautiful port city in the south of the RoK and well-known for its beaches, temples and the unique coloured Gamcheon culture village, romantic Haeundae Dalmaji Hill and Haedong Yonggungsa temple, among other hidden gems.
“The new routes between Busan and Vietnam’s top four destinations emphasise Vietjet’s readiness, as the largest carrier operating between the two countries in terms of flight capacity, to meet rising regional travel demand in the coming time. Vietjet is committed to offering more flight options with the most affordable fares to bring passengers to their favourite destinations,” said Vice President of the airline Nguyen Thanh Son.
Along with the four direct routes to Busan, Vietjet currently operates six routes from Vietnam’s top destinations namely Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Hai Phong to the RoK's capital city of Seoul with 1- 2 return flights on a daily basis and will increase their flight frequencies in the coming time.
In late June, Korean Air - the RoK’s biggest airline - reopened its direct air route from Incheon to the central city of Da Nang, an attractive destination for Korean tourists./.