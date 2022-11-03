Travel Phu Quoc welcomes first flight from Uzbekistan after pandemic Phu Quoc island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has welcomed 158 Uzbek tourists aboard a charter flight of Uzbekistan Airways.

Travel Infographic Vietnam listed among top places to visit in the New Year Vietnam has been named one of the top 20 places to visit at the beginning of the new year by UK travel magazine Wanderlust for its beautiful natural sights, festive atmosphere, and favorable weather.

Destinations Ban Gioc among world’s top amazing waterfalls Ban Gioc Waterfall is considered a priceless gift that the nature has given to the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang. It is an overwhelming waterfall with breathtaking beauty in Southeast Asia

Travel Mu Cang Chai tourism seeing strong recovery ​ With a host of attractive tourism programmes and beautiful terraced rice fields, Mu Cang Chai district in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai is becoming a popular destination among domestic and international tourists.