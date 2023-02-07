The report stressed that January’s data showed Vietnam continues to face difficulties in trade and the inflationary pressure of increasing prices.

However, in spite of slowing trade, there are still pockets of resilience in Vietnam’s economy, and tourism will be a key one in 2023.

Following its re-opening last March, Vietnam’s domestic tourism has been soaring, easily surpassing its 2022 target of 60 million to over 100 million tourists.

Meanwhile, international tourism, which previously accounted for 60% of tourism receipts, saw a tepid recovery post COVID-19, with tourist arrivals reaching 3.6 million, only 20% of 2019’s level.

But there are good reasons to expect a more meaningful recovery, in particular after China’s reopening, HSBC said, adding that a 50-80% return of Chinese tourists can be achievable, if flight constraints can be solved and visa entry requirements can be eased further./.

VNA