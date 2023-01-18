Travel Tam Dao recognised national tourist site Tam Dao area in the northern province of Vinh Phuc has been recognised as a National Tourist Site under a decision by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Travel National Tourism Year 2023 creates motivation for south-central region's tourism By hosting the National Tourism Year 2023, Binh Thuan province's tourism industry is expected to create breakthroughs, contributing to further promoting tourism development in the south-central region.

Travel Appropriate measures needed to attract more Indian tourists If effective measures are taken, Vietnam can easily attract tourists from India – the world’s second most populous country, according to insiders.

Destinations Bell-shaped peach blossoms vibrate Ba Na Hills Da Nang’s Ba Na Hills become more attractive to visitors thanks to the beauty of bell-shaped peach (Ericaceae) blossoms in the mountain. This type of flower boasts its magic charming beauty when spring comes.