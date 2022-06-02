Culture - Sports Vietnam defeat Afghanistan 2-0 in friendly match Vietnam obtained a convincing win over Afghanistan in a friendly at the Thong Nhat Stadium in HCM City on June 1 thanks to two goals by striker Pham Tuan Hai.

Culture - Sports Vietnam hosts a SEA Games of fairness, honesty, noble sportsmanship: PM Despite many difficulties, including impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam successfully hosted the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), a sport event with fairness, honesty, transparency and noble sportsmanship, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 1 to review the event and honour outstanding athletes.