Travel Vietravel Airlines opens new route connecting HCM City and Quy Nhon The first flight on Vietravel Airlines’ new route linking Ho Chi Minh City to the south central province of Binh Dinh’s Quy Nhon city took off on January 21.

Travel Thua Thien-Hue launches virtual tourism space A virtual space introducing tourist destinations of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue was launched on January 20, aiming to optimise digital transformation to boost the industry's recovery and encourage traveling activities amid new normal situation.

Travel Airlines, tourism firms cooperate to offer attractive products Vietnamese tourism companies have cooperated with airlines to offer attractive tour packages to meet the increasing travel demand on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

Travel Quang Ninh ready to welcome foreign tourists back The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh is ready to welcome international tourists back from late January or early February.