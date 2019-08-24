Real estate in coastal central localities has proved its attractiveness to both investors and buyers thanks to the booming tourism industry. For the past years, Vietnam has recorded a continuous increase in the number of tourists.

In 2018, the country welcomed 15.6 million foreign arrivals and 80 million domestic travellers, up 2.7 million and 6.8 million respectively from the previous year.

The number of foreign visitors continued to grow well in the first seven months of this year, 7.9 percent year on year, to almost 9.8 million.

The central region, home to many renowned destinations, is increasingly attractive to property investors as the local tourism sector is now in need of better infrastructure.

Experts said while prices of land along coastal roads in tourism destinations like Nha Trang, Da Nang and Quy Nhon were relatively low 10 years ago, they are soaring at present, even up by 10 times for real estate at prime locations.-VNA