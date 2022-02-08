Business Binh Duong: 81 percent of companies resume operation after Tet Around 81 percent of businesses in the southern province of Binh Duong have resumed their operation after the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, with the average number of employees back to work reaching 72 percent.

Business Ground broken for new industrial park, workers’ housing projects in Bac Ninh State-owned Viglacera Corporation on February 8 broke ground on a 250-ha industrial park and a 2,000-unit housing project for factory workers and experts in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

Business Vietnam’s salt industry must adapt: official The local salt industry must understand the needs of the market, develop standards and guidelines for farmers, and reorganise production, said Le Duc Thinh, Director of the Department of Cooperatives and Rural Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business PVGAS Trading imports 30,000 tonnes of refrigerated LPG PetroVietnam Gas Trading Company (PVGAS Trading), a subsidy of the Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS), has successfully imported 30,000 tonnes of refrigerated liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) to the floating warehouse vessel Viet Dragon 68 off the coast of the northern province of Thai Binh.