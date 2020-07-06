Travel Ca Mau stimulating tourism post-COVID-19 The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the southernmost Ca Mau province said on July 6 that it is stimulating tourism after COVID-19 has been under control.

Society Changes in visas for travel to border or coastal economic areas The Government has issued Decree No 75/2020/ND-CP with detailed regulations on adopting the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam, also known as Immigration Law 2019, which aims to attract foreign investment.

Destinations Japanese-style onsen in Quang Ninh province Located 10km from Ha Long city (Quang Ninh province), Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh is the first Japanese-style hotspring in Vietnam.