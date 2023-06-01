Tourism expected to contribute 4.5% of Indonesia’s GDP
The tourism sector is expected to contribute 4.5% of Indonesia’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024, Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia Angela Tanoesoedibjo said on May 31.
The country aims to welcome from 9.5 million-14.3 million international visitors and 1.25 billion-1.5 billion domestic tourists in the year, earning 7.38 billion-13.08 billion USD from tourism. The industry is also expected to employ 22.08 million labourers.
Angela said the ministry’s 2024 strategy is to enhance the supply chain in the tourism and creative economy ecosystem, improve the quality of tourism workforce, exploit traditional markets and expand to new ones by facilitating visa issuance and strengthening connectivity.
The ministry will also step up MICE events (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions), as well as domestic and international events and festivals, and raise competitiveness in the Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI) of the World Economic Forum (WEF), she added./.