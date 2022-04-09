Festival Vietnamese traditional calligraphy during Tet The first days of the new Lunar year are sacred to the Vietnamese people, the time for everyone to make wishes. During this time, a number of traditional meaningful customs are practised and calligraphy hanging is one of the most beautiful ones.

Festival Bai Dinh Pagoda Festival begins in Ninh Binh The Bai Dinh Pagoda Festival kicked off in Gia Sinh commune, Gia Vien district of the northern province of Ninh Binh on February 6, or the sixth day of the Lunar New Year.

Culture - Sports Tu Linh boat racing festival in Ly Son features national ritual, culture As part of the national intangible cultural heritage, the Tu Linh boat racing festival in Ly Son island district in the central province of Quang Ngai is organised annually to pay tribute to national ancestors.