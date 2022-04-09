Tourism festivals underway in Quang Nam, Nghe An, Lao Cai
Festivals are underway in the central province of Quang Nam, the north-central province of Nghe An and northern Lao Cai province to boost tourism recovery and development following COVID-19.
A festival opened on April 8 in Tam Ky city of Quang Nam, part of the National Tourism Year - Quang Nam 2022. It is expected to welcome about 8,000 holidaymakers.
Local dishes are served while exhibitions featuring farming tools and outstanding craft products of Hong Lu smith village, Tam Thanh community art village and Thach Tan sedge mat-making one, are taking place.
A panoply of events such as calligraphy, performance of the art of Bai Choi, and a boat race will be held at the festival.
On the same day, a tourism festival kicked off in Cua Lo town of Nghe An province.
Cua Lo has been viewed as a dynamic coastal urban area capable of serving more than 30,000 tourists per day, with numerous entertainment services and high-end resorts being operational in Cua Hoi, Lan Chau and Hon Ngu islets.
The festival opened up a chance for Nghe An to promote its tourism products to domestic and foreign tourists so as to surmount difficulties brought by COVID-19 and build a safe and friendly tourism destination upholding traditional cultural values, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Bui Dinh Long said.
A highlight of the festival was the 15-minute firework display marking the commencement of the tourist season at the coastal locality.
Firework display at Cua Lo (Photo: baonghean.vn)A chain of activities will be held until the end of April, notably a chess tournament, a music and cuisine festival, a trade fair promoting products in the ‘One Commune, One Products’ programme. A whale worshipping festival is slated for April 14-15 in the coastal town.
Cua Lo aims to greet 1.6 million visitors this year, earning 1.52 trillion VND (66.48 million USD) from tourism.
Another festival began in Bac Ha district of the northern province of Lao Cai on April 9.
The annual event aims to promote tourism products and cuisines of ethnic groups in Bac Ha, with a hope of building a tourism brand for the district and attracting domestic and foreign tourists.
The festival enthralls visitors with an ancient mansion decorated with 20,000 roses, along with a musical performance. Wine and traditional alcoholic beverages together with more than 50 local dishes were also served at the event.
Of note, the Bac Ha night market will re-open to the public after a halt due to COVID-19.
The festival is underway until April 12 and projected to draw more than 12,000 visitors./.