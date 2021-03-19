Business Advisory board suggests reopening borders to foreign tourists from July Vietnam could reopen to foreign tourists from this July, a Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) representative suggested, noting that the COVID-19 outbreak has been basically brought under control and vaccination campaigns are underway in the country and many others around the world.

Business Domestic travel bouncing back quickly Many travel companies said domestic tourism is recovering quickly, and even a number of tours for the South Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30) and the May Day holidays have been fully booked.

Destinations Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park tops hospitable destination list Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh leads the way in terms of the most hospitable destinations nationwide, according to the annual Traveler Review Awards recently announced by travel website Booking.com.

Travel Infographic Potential of tourism development in Ninh Binh Some 90km south of Hanoi, Ninh Binh province boasts many famous destinations, including Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO-recognised heritage site; Tam Coc, nicknamed “Ha Long Bay on Land”; Cuc Phuong National Park; Van Long Wetlands Nature Reserve; and Phat Diem Stone Cathedral.