Terraced rice fields in Mu Cang Chai (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Tourism has helped remarkably improve the lives of ethnic minority people in Cao Pha commune of Mu Cang Chai district, the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai.



Giang Vang Lu’s family was once a poor household in Lim Mong village of Cao Pha commune, Mu Cang Chai district.



To escape poverty, this year Lu decided to plant several new kinds of flowers on the Khau Pha pass, one of the four most beautiful passes in Vietnam. And, the flower-growing area attracted crowds of tourists to the pass.



Lu said he mainly grew buckwheat flower previously and by planting more types of flowers Cao Pha commune has become a tourist attraction for visitors.



Thao A Thenh, Vice Chairman of the Cao Pha commune People’s Committee, said the authority are encouraging local people to provide community-based tourism services and plant flowers such as buckwheat or rose to serve tourism.



With such policy, more flower gardens will be opened so that tourists to the commune can visit and take photos, helping generate income for local people.



Besides planting flowers at tourism spots, more local specialities such as young rice flakes, glutinous rice and black cardamom are also sold in the commune to benefit more people.-VNA