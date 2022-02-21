Society Drug trafficker arrested at Bo Y border gate in Kon Tum Customs officers and border guards at the Bo Y International Border Gate Customs Sub-Department in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on February 19 coordinated with local police to arrest a Lao suspect who was illegally transporting about 1kg of drug through the border.

Society Transport Ministry shows coordination in investigation of repatriation flight-related bribery case The Ministry of Transport announced that it had directed relevant agencies to provide information and documents related to the flights repatriating Vietnamese citizens from abroad to the Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security to serve the investigation into the “taking bribery” case at the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Society Vietnamese students’ association in New South Wales maps out plans for 2022 The United Associations of Vietnamese Students in New South Wales, Australia (UAVS-NSW) held a conference to review its operation in 2021 and sketch out its plans for 2022.

Society Ministry of Transport requested to provide information about "rescue" flights The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has asked the Ministry of Transport (MoT) to provide a list of "rescue" flights to repatriate Vietnamese citizens stranded overseas to serve its probe into a case of taking bribes at the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.