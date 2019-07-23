The tourism industry is considered a spearhead sector, making a marked contribution to the national economy. However, tourism growth is posing challenges to the environment, especially at popular tourist destinations.

In recent years, Vietnam tourism has witnessed a rapid growth and but garbage from tourism activities have put pressure on the environment. Relevant agencies are seeking ways to tackle this problem.

Experts say the environment is considered to be a decisive factor for a holidaymaker to come back to the tourist site. If this problem is not handled properly, Vietnam’s natural advantages will be no longer exist.

It’s time for the industry to adopt a more sustainable practice before tourists turn their backs on high-profile destinations.-VNA