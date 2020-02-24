Travel Mekong Delta province focuses on tourism development Taking tourism as one of the five pillars for socio-economic development, authorities of the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu have been issuing several legal documents relating the management of the sector and boosting the exchange of information in this field with regional localities, according to insiders.

Travel Lai Chau province develops community-based tourism Authorities in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau are promoting policies for community-based tourism to develop the local economy and create jobs.

Travel Panama’s luxurious cruise ship anchors in Ba Ria-Vung Tau MSC Splendida, a Panama-flagged luxurious cruise liner, docked at Thi Vai General Port in Phu My township, the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, on February 22 morning.

Travel Hoi An’s tourism shows signs of recovery UNESCO-recognised Hoi An ancient city in the central province of Quang Nam welcomes more than 3,000 tourists, mostly from Europe and North America, each day, a rosy sign for the local tourism sector after a gloomy period due to impacts of COVID-19.