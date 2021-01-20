Travel Charming Phu Quoc island city Phu Quoc is Vietnam’s largest island and one of the world’s most favourite tourism destinations. Boasting many uncharted beaches and forests, Phu Quoc and all of its islets formed Phu Quoc city under Kien Giang province, Vietnam’s first island city, as of January 1, 2021

Travel Da Lat aims to welcome more than 4 million visitors in 2021 The resort city of Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong aims to welcome more than 4 million visitors, including 150,000 foreigners in 2021, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Travel Tourist arrivals to Hue monuments slump in 2020 Tourists visiting Hue monuments in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue sharply fell to over 1 million last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in revenue of more than 106 billion VND (4.6 million USD), down 72.62 percent year on year.

Travel Vasco resumes flights connecting HCM City – Rach Gia The Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), a member of the Vietnam Airlines Corporation, resumes its route between Ho Chi Minh City and Rach Gia on January 18 in a bid to serve rising travel demand for Lunar New Year holiday (Tet).