Tourism park reopens to restore Vietnam’s thousand-year-old culture
HCM City (VNA) – “Mot thoang Viet Nam” (Vietnam at a Glance), a tourism park recreating the beauty of Vietnam’s thousand-year-old traditional culture located on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City, was reopened on January 16 after 10 years.
Every section of the 20-ha facillity in Cu Chi district tells its own story, said Director Tran Thi Tuyet Nga, citing the Hill of Eggs as an example, saying it tells a folk legend of Lac Long Quan and his wife Au Co who gave birth to a brood of a hundred eggs from which a hundred of children hatched and became the ancestors of all Vietnamese people.
Visitors to the park can also observe on-the-spot the traditional making of “do” (poonah) paper, printmaking, and the sericulture.
Traditional houses of people from various parts of the country with different styles of architecture are also recreated here to offer visitors a glimpse of the Vietnamese living spaces./.
