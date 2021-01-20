Tourism recovery critical for Hanoi’s 2021 growth: Official
Hanoi’s tourism sector needs to quickly restructure or risk falling behind other localities and struggling to post growth, given the sector’s recovery will be a decisive factor in the capital’s overall growth this year, according to Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi’s tourism sector needs to quickly restructure or risk falling behind other localities and struggling to post growth, given the sector’s recovery will be a decisive factor in the capital’s overall growth this year, according to Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue.
Tourism revenue, meanwhile, increased by an annual average of 17.6 percent.
Due to COVID-19, the city welcomed just 1.11 million foreign arrivals and 7.54 million domestic visitors last year, respective falls of 84.2 percent and 65.6 percent against 2019. Revenue plummeted 73 percent.
Hue told a meeting on January 19 that tourism contributed 12.54 percent of Hanoi’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in 2019 but only 3.4 percent last year.
The local tourism sector incurred greater losses than the national average, he noted.
Calling for prompt action to restructure the sector in the face of COVID-19, the secretary asked it to determine restructuring orientations for 2021-2025 and build a recovery plan for this year that focuses on attracting visitors nationwide, including people in the city itself.
Once Hanoi is re-opened to international tourists, it will have improved tourism products, human resources, infrastructure, and professionalism, he said.
In particular, the official requested that the sector prioritise developing large-scale MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions) tourism, organise more cultural tourism events such as flower, food and “ao dai” festivals, and promote craft tourism.
He also pointed out the necessity of boosting the application of IT in the sector.
The capital targets attracting 13.16-19.04 million visitors this year, including 10.96-15.34 million domestic tourists (or 50-70 percent of the 2019 figure) and 2.2-3.7 million foreigners./.
Due to COVID-19, the city welcomed just 1.11 million foreign arrivals and 7.54 million domestic visitors last year, respective falls of 84.2 percent and 65.6 percent against 2019. Revenue plummeted 73 percent.
Hue told a meeting on January 19 that tourism contributed 12.54 percent of Hanoi’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in 2019 but only 3.4 percent last year.
The local tourism sector incurred greater losses than the national average, he noted.
Calling for prompt action to restructure the sector in the face of COVID-19, the secretary asked it to determine restructuring orientations for 2021-2025 and build a recovery plan for this year that focuses on attracting visitors nationwide, including people in the city itself.
Once Hanoi is re-opened to international tourists, it will have improved tourism products, human resources, infrastructure, and professionalism, he said.
In particular, the official requested that the sector prioritise developing large-scale MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions) tourism, organise more cultural tourism events such as flower, food and “ao dai” festivals, and promote craft tourism.
He also pointed out the necessity of boosting the application of IT in the sector.
The capital targets attracting 13.16-19.04 million visitors this year, including 10.96-15.34 million domestic tourists (or 50-70 percent of the 2019 figure) and 2.2-3.7 million foreigners./.