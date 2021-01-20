Business Measures sought to strengthen Vietnam’s economic autonomy A workshop discussing measures to improve the effectiveness of the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement and enhance the autonomy of Vietnam’s economy in the context of international integration was held on January 20 in Hanoi.

Business 2021 GDP growth may reach 6.72 percent in best-case scenario: Conference Vietnam’s economic growth is projected at 6.17 percent in 2021 in a base-line scenario and may even reach 6.72 percent in the best-case scenario, heard a conference held in Hanoi on January 20.

Business Vietcombank provides 65 mln USD in credit to PV Gas pipeline project The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) has agreed to provide 1.5 trillion VND (65.1 million USD) in credit for the PetroVietnam Gas Corporation (PV Gas) to finance the second phase of the adjusted Nam Con Son 2 Gas Pipeline Project.

Business Insurance industry continues good trends in 2021 The insurance industry is forecast to continue gaining double-digit growth this year thanks to new bancassurance contracts signed late last year and the recovery of the economy.